George Dorrell
Des Moines - George "Tom" Dorrell, 75, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, surrounded by family.
Tom was born November 28, 1944 in Bremerton, Washington to George and Emily Dorrell.
He graduated from Dowling High School - much to the delight of the priests.
Tom proudly served in the United States Army, attached to the 4th Engineer Battalion, during the Vietnam War.
He was the owner of Quality Appliance Repair Center. Upon his retirement, he attempted to keep himself busy with golf, poker, and reading. Tom enjoyed his work at Hy-Vee, Drake University and Willow Creek Golf Course. It could be said he found more enjoyment in work, than his leisure time.
Tom was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Upon falling ill, Tom and his family considered themselves blessed to say that they had angels taking care of him - they can be found at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, 3rd Floor, East Wing, and within the ER.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandy; daughter, Jamie (Paul Barnett); brother, James Dorrell (Joan) of Chicago, Illinois; and sister, Janice Flesher;
and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Emily Dorrell.
The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2nd at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Tom will be laid to rest with military honors at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Des Moines Homeless Veterans Stand Down.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020