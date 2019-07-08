|
George Durand, Jr.
Grinnell, Iowa - George Durand, age 87 of Grinnell, formerly of Newton, died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Grinnell United Methodist Church. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Interment will be at Scotch Ridge Cemetery north of Indianola.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell and the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to the George Durand Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 8, 2019