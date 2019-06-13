|
George E. Battin
Des Moines - George Battin, 90, passed away June 2, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. He was born January 3, 1929, in Bloomfield, Iowa, to Alva and Frances Battin.
George served in the United States Army during the Korean War (1950-1952). He was a load IO5 and was a sergeant upon discharge. George received the Korean service medal, 2 Overseas bars, United Nations service medal, Distinguished Unit citation, 2 Bronze stars, and most recently a Quilt of Valor. George was a lifelong member of VFW Post 9662.
George worked most of his life installing siding on homes, but also held a variety of others jobs. These jobs included working as a grave digger, laying track at the rail road, meat cutter for Iowa Pack, and managing an apartment complex.
A true outdoorsman, George had a love for hunting, golfing, and fishing, especially in Orr, MN and Lost Island, IA. He was also an avid gardener and canner. When he wasn't outside, you could find him playing cards, visiting a casino, or putting together puzzles.
George is survived by his daughter, Judy (Darwin) Sonnenburg; son, Joe (Tonya) Battin; grandchildren, Tamara (Robert) Cox, Brandon (Meagan) Sonnenburg, Heather (Rick) Carolus, Jason (Samantha) Battin, Nicole Battin, TinaMarie (Raymond) Mass, Rhonda Kigar; 20 great-grandchildren and 20 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; great-grandchildren, Ariana and Audrina Carolus; great great-grandchildren, Ace and Angel Sandoval; and his siblings, Fern Bishop, Al Battin, LaVerne Battin, Leo Battin, and Helen Baker.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday evening at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Iowa Veterans Home.
In loving memory of George, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019