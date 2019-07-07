|
George E. Devine
Des Moines - George E. Devine, 95, passed way at home on June 22, 2019 in Woodward, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines on July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at McLaren's Funeral Chapel.
George was born on July 23, 1923 to Edward and Beulah Perry in Detroit, MI. Beulah passed shortly after his birth and he was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Ruth and O.B. Devine (Mom and Dad). He attended Roosevelt High School and McPherson College before entering the US Navy during WWII. He received his 'Gold Wings' as a Naval Aviator during the war and remained in the Naval Reserves for a total of 21 years. He was a businessman in Des Moines, IA until 1987 when he sold Devine Office Equipment and retired.
He is survived by his sons, George Jr (Teri) of Cottage Grove, OR and Mark of Woodward, IA; daughter, Sara of Houston, TX; step daughter, Sue Schmitt of Long Beach, CA; special friend, Ruth Brown of Urbandale, IA; 4 grandchildren (Heather, Jeff, Dustin, Dillon); and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis and step-son, Bob Schmitt.
Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for full obituary and expressions of sympathy for the Devine family.
Donations may be made to MercyOne Des Moines Foundation for the Cardiac Rehabilitation program at 411 Laurel Street, Suite 2250, Des Moines, IA 50314.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019