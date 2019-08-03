Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
St Luke's Episcopal Church
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waveland Golf Course clubhouse
Resources
More Obituaries for George Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Turner Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Turner Jr. Obituary
George E. Turner Jr,

Des Moines - George E. Turner Jr, 89, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He was born on Nov 17, 1929 to George and Elizabeth (Kooser) Turner in Ames, Iowa. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy (Muto) Turner, his sons Jim (Lynn), Jon (Nancy) and daughter Cindy (Matt) Nelson, 4 grandchildren Sophia Turner, Bergen and Audun Nelson, Otto Turner, 1 great grandchild Aniah, sister-in-law Joann (Muto) Sheldon and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ann Dillon.

A memorial service will be held at St Luke's Episcopal Church in Des Moines on Aug 5 at 3pm to be followed by an open house at Waveland Golf Course clubhouse from 4-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Iowa Golf Foundation (1605 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023) or Taylor House Hospice (3401 E. Douglas, Des Moines, IA 50317).
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.