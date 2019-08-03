|
George E. Turner Jr,
Des Moines - George E. Turner Jr, 89, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He was born on Nov 17, 1929 to George and Elizabeth (Kooser) Turner in Ames, Iowa. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy (Muto) Turner, his sons Jim (Lynn), Jon (Nancy) and daughter Cindy (Matt) Nelson, 4 grandchildren Sophia Turner, Bergen and Audun Nelson, Otto Turner, 1 great grandchild Aniah, sister-in-law Joann (Muto) Sheldon and several nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ann Dillon.
A memorial service will be held at St Luke's Episcopal Church in Des Moines on Aug 5 at 3pm to be followed by an open house at Waveland Golf Course clubhouse from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Iowa Golf Foundation (1605 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023) or Taylor House Hospice (3401 E. Douglas, Des Moines, IA 50317).
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019