George Edward "Eddie" McCartney



Bagley - George Edward "Eddie" McCartney was born on a farm near Casey, Iowa in Adair County on May 5, 1931. Eddie died at MercyOne Medical Center in West Des Moines, Iowa on October 13, 2020 at the age of 89 years, five months and eight days. The public is invited to visit with the family from 5:30pm to 7:00pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Masks are required. Private funeral services will take place at the Bagley United Methodist Church, with private interment at Dodge Township Cemetery in Guthrie County.



Per his wishes, a Celebration of Life for Eddie will be held around May 5, 2021 to celebrate what would have been his 90th birthday. The family will determine the future date, time, and place for this event. Memorials are suggested to the Bagley United Methodist Church and Guthrie County Youth Foundation.



Eddie attended Casey Public Schools through sixth grade and loved helping his grandparents on their farms. In 1942, the McCartney's moved to Bagley, Iowa where Eddie spent the rest of his life. Eddie attended Bagley Independent School, graduating in 1949. As a boy, he delivered the Des Moines Register, mowed lawns, worked in the Gerald Anderson Grocery Store and assembled machinery at the Gilliland Implement Company. While in high school, Eddie was an outstanding athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football.



After high school, Eddie continued working for the Gilliland Implement Company where his goal was to have all farm machinery in the area RED. In 1951, Eddie was drafted into the U.S. Army, spending two years in the service of his county.



Eddie met Catherine "Katie" Hotaling, Bagley's new English and Home Economics teacher who was renting a room from Eddie's parents. Eddie and Katie married on June 12, 1954 in Walkill, New York, her hometown. They returned to Bagley where they lived for 63 years. They were the proud parents of Linda and John, children they loved with all of their hearts.



Everybody in the area knew Eddie. He made friends wherever he went. His sales jobs at Gilliland Implement, a car dealership and Reuter's Implement provided for his family while making it hard for Eddie to go anywhere without spotting a friend. His love for his hometown helped the Bagley community for decades. He held leadership roles at Bagley United Methodist Church, Bagley Lions Club, Guthrie County's Youth Foundation Board and was instrumental in promoting the Bagley Centennial in 1981.



Eddie's love of horses was on display each summer when he entered his Shetland ponies in local parades. In recent years, he spread joy at coffee shops, restaurants and senior citizen communities from Jefferson to Perry and Madrid, often accompanied by his helper and dear friend, Geri Shirbroun of Bayard.



Survivors include his daughter, Linda (Dave) Ketterer of Monticello, IN; his son, John McCartney of Houston, TX; one grandson, Travis Ketterer; his brother, Keith (Beverlee) McCartney of Ashburn, VA; his sister, Rita (Bruce) Blecken of West Des Moines, IA; six nieces and nephews and twelve great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Katie, and his younger sister, Mary Ann McCartney.



Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson, IA 515-386-2171









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store