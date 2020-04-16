|
George Francis Liston
Johnston - George Francis Liston, 93, passed away April 16 at Bishop Drumm in Johnston. George was born March 28, 1927 to Leo and Mary (Varnum) Liston. George graduated from Colo High School and served in the US Army in Germany in 1944-45.
He married Maxine Edel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshalltown, Iowa on July 11, 1953. George was engaged in farming south of Nevada and as an active cattle buyer. In 1992 he retired to enjoy 20+ years of retirement in Marshalltown, but he never ceased talking about farmland, and raising cattle -- even from his recliner in the skilled nursing center. He lit up if someone remembered him from his cattle trading days. George was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Nevada and St. Henry's Catholic Church in Marshalltown. George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maxine, and sons Steven (Gwen) of Waukee; John (Sonya) of Clearwater, FL; and Patrick (Marianne) of Draper, UT; and daughter Joni (John) Grosso of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held once visiting restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Catholic Charities or The Red Cross.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020