|
|
George Funk
Marshalltown - George Lewis Funk, 85, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Roundhouse located on the Marshalltown High School Campus at 1602 S. 2nd Avenue, Marshalltown, IA. Memorials may be directed to the George Funk Memorial Fund which will be used to benefit future student athletes of Marshalltown High School. Anderson Funeral Homes of Marshalltown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
George was born on December 5, 1933, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of A. Marie (Blythe) Funk and George H. Funk. He graduated in 1952 from Manual High School in Peoria. While in high school, he played football, baseball, and basketball. George earned a scholarship to play basketball at Drake University in Des Moines, IA, and played there from 1952-1956. In 2006, he was named to the Drake Basketball All Decade Team. While at Drake, George was also a member of the Air Force ROTC. After graduation, he served in the Air Force as a radar technician. He would say the best part of college was that it is where he met his wife, Phyllis Diane Thomas. They were married on June 9, 1956, one week after they graduated from Drake. George began his teaching and coaching career in Ida Grove and Knoxville, IA, before going to Marshalltown High School. There he served as Head Boys Basketball coach for 26 years. He retired from coaching in 1989, but retained his position as Athletic Director until his retirement in 1998. When George and Phyllis moved to Marshalltown in 1963, George became a Bobcat for life as he never lost his passion for Bobcat athletics and for the Marshalltown community. George was an avid Cubs fan, he enjoyed gardening and fishing, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Family vacations were always special.
George is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Marshalltown; three children: Diane (Earl Gingerich) Funk of Iowa City, Lori (Steve) Mitts of Olathe, KS, Mark (Tim) Funk Meyer of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren: Ethan Gingerich, Aliese Gingerich, Ben (Nina Luo) Mitts, Alex (Roxanne) Mitts, Andres Meyer, Pablo Meyer, Rudy Meyer; and his brother, Robert (Bill Weber) Funk of Charleston, IL.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 12, 2019