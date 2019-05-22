Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
George Grimm Obituary
George was born July 11, 1930 to Mildred (Lafollett) and Andrew Grimm in Keswick, Iowa. He passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Ankeny, Iowa.

He served in the United States Army until his Honorable discharge.

He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, working on his cars and making sure his yard was spotless.

Survived by his loving wife, Mary; his sisters, Gwen Hodson and Joyce Grimm; brothers, Ron and Denny Grimm. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Love; his brother, Andy Grimm and faithful dog, Snoopy.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held 9:30 am., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa. Family will be available to visit with friends from 4pm - 5pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Rd., Des Moines, Iowa.

In loving memory of George, and for his love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, 4002 Ash St. DeSoto, Iowa 50069.

Online condolences: DyamondMemorial.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019
