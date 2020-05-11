|
George Grubb
Des Moines - George Harold Grubb was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 10, 1952 and passed from this life on May 7, 2020 of a COVID-related illness.
George was a sweet-spirited man, beloved by his family and all who cared for him.
He is survived by sisters: Mary Gean of Phoenix, Janet (Charlie) Moen of Pleasantville, Carol Grubb of Lawrence, KS, Linda (Dan) Busick of Russell; brothers, Clayton (Polly) Grubb of Des Moines and Larry (Melinda) Grubb of Des Moines; and by a multitude of adoring nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lois and Clayton Grubb, Sr.; his brothers, Kenneth and James; his sister, Shirley Jackson; and by nephews, Dan Hanson and Malique Russell.
George's family wishes to express their deepest thanks to all who provided dedicated, loving care to George.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. No services are planned.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 12, 2020