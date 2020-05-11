Services
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for George Grubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Grubb


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Grubb Obituary
George Grubb

Des Moines - George Harold Grubb was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 10, 1952 and passed from this life on May 7, 2020 of a COVID-related illness.

George was a sweet-spirited man, beloved by his family and all who cared for him.

He is survived by sisters: Mary Gean of Phoenix, Janet (Charlie) Moen of Pleasantville, Carol Grubb of Lawrence, KS, Linda (Dan) Busick of Russell; brothers, Clayton (Polly) Grubb of Des Moines and Larry (Melinda) Grubb of Des Moines; and by a multitude of adoring nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lois and Clayton Grubb, Sr.; his brothers, Kenneth and James; his sister, Shirley Jackson; and by nephews, Dan Hanson and Malique Russell.

George's family wishes to express their deepest thanks to all who provided dedicated, loving care to George.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. No services are planned.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks South Town Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -