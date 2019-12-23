Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Resources
More Obituaries for George Borg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Borg Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Borg Jr. Obituary
George H. Borg, Jr.

Des Moines - George Herman Borg, Jr., 87, passed away on December 22, 2019. George "Bud" was born August 21, 1932.

Funeral services will be 11 am on Saturday, December 28 at Galilee Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery.

Bud is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Lois; children Steven, David (Lisa Marie) Borg, Lisa Diane (Michael) Wingfield, and Paul (Brandy) all of the Des Moines area; grandchildren Jeffrey (Katya) Wingfield of Toronto, Canada, Sara Wingfield, Alison, Abigail, Owen, Olivia, and Calen Borg; great-grandchildren Isaac and Natalie Cook; brother Richard "Dick" (Joyce) Borg and nephew Reverend Jeffrey Borg and many other relatives. A complete obituary may found at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -