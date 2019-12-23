|
|
George H. Borg, Jr.
Des Moines - George Herman Borg, Jr., 87, passed away on December 22, 2019. George "Bud" was born August 21, 1932.
Funeral services will be 11 am on Saturday, December 28 at Galilee Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery.
Bud is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Lois; children Steven, David (Lisa Marie) Borg, Lisa Diane (Michael) Wingfield, and Paul (Brandy) all of the Des Moines area; grandchildren Jeffrey (Katya) Wingfield of Toronto, Canada, Sara Wingfield, Alison, Abigail, Owen, Olivia, and Calen Borg; great-grandchildren Isaac and Natalie Cook; brother Richard "Dick" (Joyce) Borg and nephew Reverend Jeffrey Borg and many other relatives. A complete obituary may found at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019