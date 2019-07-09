|
|
George Hope
Boone - George Anthony Hope, age 89, of Boone, formerly of Ogden, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Boone County Hospital.
George was born in Forest City, Iowa on April 27, 1930 to Oscar and Ingeborg (Sandsmark) Hope. He graduated from Sargent Bluff High School. George married Verna Garrison of Hampton, Iowa on September 18, 1955.
George served over 20 years in the Air Force as a Chaplain's Assistant and retired as a Master Sargent (E-7) in 1972. He served overseas in Tripoli, Libya and was able to have his family with him while stationed in the Azores Islands and Bangkok, Thailand. During his service, he was able to visit over twenty foreign countries. George was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Services Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal, as well as other awards.
While in the Air Force, George took part-time classes at Oklahoma State, San Francisco State, Morningside College and the University of Missouri. He graduated with an associate's degree from DMACC in Boone.
After his retirement from the Air Force, George worked in security investigations at Woodward Resource Center. He retired from there after twelve years, in 1993.
George and Verna had three children: Theresa, Thomas, and Michael.
He was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the Air Force Sargent Association, and DAV.
George is survived by his daughter, Theresa (James) Jones; a son, Michael (Susan) Hope; grandchildren: Andrew Jones, Kristina (Jonathan) Griffin, Sarah (Justin) McKenzie, Anna Hope, Jonathan Hope.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Verna in 2007; a son, Thomas; six brothers; and three sisters.
Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall from 5-7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel and online condolences may be left for the family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be directed to Augustana Lutheran Church, 309 S. Greene Street, Boone, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019