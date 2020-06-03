George Joseph ReidDes Moines - George Joseph Reid, 58 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on June 2nd, 2020 at Mercy Hospital from unexpected heart complications. He was surrounded by his wife and three children.George was born in Des Moines Iowa on June 7th, 1961 and adopted by his parents John and Bonnie Reid.George graduated from Valley HighSchool in 1980 and received his Associates degree at DMACC. He worked at Price Choppers formerly Dahl's for over 25 years.George is survived by his wife Diane to whom he was married for 30 years, his daughter Michelle (fiancé Jacob), sons Joey and Michael, brother John and many other wonderful family and friends.Visitation will be held at Merle Hay Funeral Home on Friday June 5th from 5-8pm. Please be respectful to social distancing.