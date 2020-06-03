George Joseph Reid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Joseph Reid

Des Moines - George Joseph Reid, 58 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on June 2nd, 2020 at Mercy Hospital from unexpected heart complications. He was surrounded by his wife and three children.

George was born in Des Moines Iowa on June 7th, 1961 and adopted by his parents John and Bonnie Reid.

George graduated from Valley HighSchool in 1980 and received his Associates degree at DMACC. He worked at Price Choppers formerly Dahl's for over 25 years.

George is survived by his wife Diane to whom he was married for 30 years, his daughter Michelle (fiancé Jacob), sons Joey and Michael, brother John and many other wonderful family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Merle Hay Funeral Home on Friday June 5th from 5-8pm. Please be respectful to social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved