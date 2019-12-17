|
George Koetters
Des Moines - George B. Koetters, age 72, was born July 28, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa to William and Veigh Koetters. He attended Riverside High School in Sioux City and Iowa State University. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1965 - 1972 as Staff Sergeant, and gave 27 months of service in South Vietnam from 1966-1970. He married Roma Ann Kroll on September 25, 1982. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 231. He worked for Casler, Thompson & Nytrom Electric from 1977-1998. He was also an instructor at Western Iowa Tech from 1998 - 2013. George retired in 2013 and moved to Des Moines to be closer to family. His hobbies included reading and golfing. He loved his grandchildren, and so enjoyed sparing with Paige over politics, spending one on one time with Grace, and watching Jake play sports, especially baseball where he was sure Jake had everything he needed to be a good player. George enjoyed finding many new restaurants, and yes, bars, in Des Moines. Perhaps his favorite thing was time spent on the "back deck", having a cocktail, and his family around.
George passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines after a yearlong battle with an illness. His family was by his side. He was a good man and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Roma Kroll; son, Troy Levich (Cindy); grandchildren, Paige, Grace, and Jake; many nieces and nephews; his dog Chester and his cat Butch.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Carol Peterson, William Koetters, and David Koetters and his parents.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. George will be interred at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri View Ave, Sioux City, IA 51103, in loving memory of George.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019