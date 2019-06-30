|
|
George L. Bishop
Des Moines - George L. Bishop, 80, passed from this life on June 25, 2019 at UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center. A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
George was born January 10, 1939 in Cable, Wisconsin. He was lovingly known as "Snooks" by his family. George attended Hershey High School in Hershey, PA, where he met the love of his life, Barbara McKee.
George was a professional driver and a 40-year resident of Des Moines and Sun Valley Lake, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gertrude Bishop; his wife, Barbara Bishop; sons, Charles Bishop and George Bishop, III and his wife Karen; and brothers, Dale, Richard and Robert Bishop. He is survived by daughter, April (Larry) Baldwin; son, Brian (Meredith) Bishop; five grandchildren, Mike, Michelle, Shannon, Madison and Beau; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Darlene (Larry) Barton, Betty (Andy) Kowalski, Cindy Bishop, Sherrie Bishop and Barbara (Paul) Tremcan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Memorials may be directed to The Iowa Chapter . Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019