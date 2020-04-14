|
George L. Dyer, Sr.
George L. Dyer, Sr. passed away in Virginia on the 10th of April 2020 from COVID-19 at the age of 78. George leaves behind his son, George L. Dyer Jr. and daughter Rhonda Dyer (Mark Yates). Papa will be deeply missed by his family. He was a doting grandfather to Adam, Nick, Ben, Katie & Lizzie and great friend to his brother Doug.
George was born in Ottumwa and enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was 18, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired from the military as a member of the Air Force National Guard in Des Moines.
George was a proud Marine and Iowan whose service to his country took him around the world. George's family miss his love, kindness and conversation.
His funeral service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the VFW or the .
