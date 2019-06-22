|
|
George Lourance Pike
Des Moines - George went to join his wife, Shirley, on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born February 10, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa to Marshall and Francis Pike. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, father Marshall (Bunt), mother Francis, brothers Marshall Lloyd and Clarence Ray, and grandson Randy Freeman.
George spent 30 years with Interstate Brands Corp., and then retired to Des Moines in 1980. After getting their home built on the South Side, he worked 14 years as a Supervisor for SuperValu Stores, Inc., retiring in January 1995. George joined the Izaak Walton League on July 8, 1980 and remained a member for 34 years. He was also a member of the Hawkeye Knife Club for many years. He enjoyed playing golf with his best friend of 30 plus years, Gary Spencer. He also enjoyed volunteering for the city of Des Moines, working at Laurel Hill Cemetery and Pioneer Park.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Freeman and Kathleen Heller; son, Marshall Pike (Diane); five grandchildren, Kay Sparrgrove, Alisha Hutchings (Matt), Marshall Adam Pike, Charles Freeman, and Elizabeth Freeman; and two great-grandchildren, Madi Sparrgrove and Gabriel Freeman.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Funeral service will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, and will conclude with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In remembrance of George, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019