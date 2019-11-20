|
George R. Shipman Sr
Des Moines -
George Reece Shipman Sr. originally of Ft. Smith, Arkansas was born on April 10, 1936, to Jake and Bernice Shipman. He passed away peacefully at the VA of Central Iowa on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Des Moines, IA.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home.
He was a true patriot and loved the United States of America. He served honorably for his country in the United States Navy and Navy Reserves.
While in the Navy he met the love of his life, his queen as he often called her, Janet Russell Shipman. They met in Norfolk Virginia while both serving our country. Their marriage lasted 50 years until her untimely death in 2006.
He retired from Bookey Pack in Des Moines, IA and served as Treasurer for Pack Union. During his several retirement sabbaticals, he worked for the Wilson plant, Symbol Corporation and his wife's management company.
He enjoyed playing golf in his younger years of which he excelled at and was a golden glove boxer.
His favorite hobby later in life was to make donations to slot machines across the country.
He loved his family and the United States. He could not speak enough about the care he received from VA of Central Iowa and Suncrest Hospice, and how thankful he was to have their services.
He is survived by 6 of his children, Greg Shipman (Susan), Garrett Shipman, Jean Matovina (John), Joan Tobis (Tom), Jule Shipman, Jane Shipman, 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Shipman, his oldest son George Shipman Jr., his brothers Jake and Herman Shipman, his parents Jake and Bernice Shipman
In lieu of flowers, his memorial wishes are the Puppy Jake Foundation. He had many visits from veteran puppy friends which made his journey more pleasant.
Puppy Jake Foundation/George Shipman - PO Box 12115, Des Moines, IA 50312 or puppyjakefoundation.org.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019