Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
George Rowe


1961 - 2019
George Rowe Obituary
George Rowe

Des Moines - George Rowe, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. George was born on January 3, 1961 in Sacramento, California.

Everyone knew George as an avid sports fan especially the Redskins and Cardinals. Above everything, he loved time spent with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dena Rowe; sons, Chris (Lacey) and their children, Annabelle and Theo; Doug (Jenna) and their children, Lexi and Hunter; and his siblings, Donnie, Joe and Tina.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Judy Rowe.

The family would like to give special thanks to the generous and caring staff at Every Step Hospice and Dr. Wehbe for going above and beyond.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 13, 2019
