1929 - 2020
George Silisky Obituary
George Silisky

West Des Moines - George passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Manor Care in West Des Moines. A private burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery. Private services will be held at a later date. George was born in Melrose Park, IL on December 3, 1929 to George and Helen Silisky.

George served in the U.S. Navy from 1947 to 1950. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 33 years and received commendations for his dedication and fine work.

George is survived by his sister, Patricia Perlowski; nephews, Michael and Dan Perlowski; nieces, Janis Lacasha, Joanna Lakis, Pat Werner, and Nancy Miller; and many great nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020
