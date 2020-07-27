1/2
George "Mike" Simmer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Mike" Simmer

Des Moines - George "Mike" Simmer, 71, passed away July 22, 2020 at Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry, Iowa.

Mike was born November 13, 1948 in Iowa City, Iowa to Leo and Ethel Simmer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike married Peggy Fisher on November 24, 1980. He served 33 years on the Des Moines Police Department, retiring as a Senior Police Officer. During which time, he received numerous recognitions, awards and medals, including the medal of valor. Mike loved playing the lottery, going to the racetrack, taking long walks, drinking beer, being outside in his garden and working on his home.

Mike was a hero to his family and to his city. He believed firmly in the motto, "Serve and Protect."

Mike is survived by his wife, Peg; daughters, Michelle Simmer and Kelly Simmer; son, Michael Simmer; grandson, Leo George Simmer-Stromberg; siblings, Joyce Flanders, Jack Simmer, Sandra Lantz and Larry (Peg) Simmer; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean, Gene, Denny, Connie and Bob.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltoinsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved