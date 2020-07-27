George "Mike" Simmer
Des Moines - George "Mike" Simmer, 71, passed away July 22, 2020 at Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry, Iowa.
Mike was born November 13, 1948 in Iowa City, Iowa to Leo and Ethel Simmer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike married Peggy Fisher on November 24, 1980. He served 33 years on the Des Moines Police Department, retiring as a Senior Police Officer. During which time, he received numerous recognitions, awards and medals, including the medal of valor. Mike loved playing the lottery, going to the racetrack, taking long walks, drinking beer, being outside in his garden and working on his home.
Mike was a hero to his family and to his city. He believed firmly in the motto, "Serve and Protect."
Mike is survived by his wife, Peg; daughters, Michelle Simmer and Kelly Simmer; son, Michael Simmer; grandson, Leo George Simmer-Stromberg; siblings, Joyce Flanders, Jack Simmer, Sandra Lantz and Larry (Peg) Simmer; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean, Gene, Denny, Connie and Bob.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltoinsFuneralHome.com
.