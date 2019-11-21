|
George Stanich
Clive - George Stanich, 77, passed away November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McLaren's.
George was born April 15, 1942 to Peter and Mary (Orlich) Stanich in West Des Moines. He graduated from Valley High School in 1960. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam Era. George retired after 30 years from Mid-American and enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, hunting, monster trucks, and spending time with family and friends.
George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat; sister-in-law, Kay Grove; brother-in-law, Ron (Karen) Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Dillon; brothers-in-law, David and Chuck Dillon, and Jack Grove; and nephew, Brian Dillon.
Memorials may be directed to the , the , or Toys for Tots.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019