Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Stanich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Stanich


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Stanich Obituary
George Stanich

Clive - George Stanich, 77, passed away November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McLaren's.

George was born April 15, 1942 to Peter and Mary (Orlich) Stanich in West Des Moines. He graduated from Valley High School in 1960. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam Era. George retired after 30 years from Mid-American and enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, hunting, monster trucks, and spending time with family and friends.

George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat; sister-in-law, Kay Grove; brother-in-law, Ron (Karen) Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Dillon; brothers-in-law, David and Chuck Dillon, and Jack Grove; and nephew, Brian Dillon.

Memorials may be directed to the , the , or Toys for Tots.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -