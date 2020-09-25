1/1
George Taylor Jr.
George Taylor, Jr.

Des Moines - George Thomas Taylor, Jr., age 76, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at University Park Nursing and Rehab in Des Moines.

George was born November 6, 1943 in Knoxville, Iowa to George Thomas Taylor, Sr. and Myrtle Rose (Todd) Taylor. He worked at Naegele Outdoor Adv. For 20 plus years before retiring at D & D West Homes in 2006. He enjoyed watching football, baseball, and camping with a good bonfire.

George was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Taylor, John Taylor and Pete Taylor; his folks; daughter, Tammy Ann Reynolds; and granddaughter, Jennifer Reynolds.

George leaves behind his daughters, Terri Ellias & Teresa Capehart; sister, Jackie Taylor, his first love, Diane Taylor; son-in-law, Rod Reynolds; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.

According to George's wishes, cremation will occur and there will be no services held at this time.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
