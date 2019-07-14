|
|
George Thurman
Stuart - George Junior Thurman, son of Johnnie and Vivian (Smith) Thurman, was born September 28, 1929 at Lorimor, Iowa and was received into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 2-4 P.M. at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, July 15th at the First Congregational Church in Stuart. Burial with military rites will be at the South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: First Congregational Church of Stuart; Fairview Congregational Christian Church, Stuart or Stuart Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019