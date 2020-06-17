George Ware
George Ware

Otley - Funeral services for George Ware, age 79, of Otley, will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 20, at the Church of the Nazarene in Pella. A socially distant visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Garden Chapel
1301 Main Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2430
