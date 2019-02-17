|
|
George William Croft
Ft. Myers, FL - George William Croft died on February 10, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mr. Croft was almost 91 years old at the time of his death. A funeral mass will be held for him at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Fort Myers where he was a member.
Mr. Croft was born in Creston, Iowa on April 28, 1928. His fondest childhood memories were the many days he spent on his grandparent's orchard and farm in Madison County. The orchard was home to the world's first red delicious apple tree.
Mr. Croft's parents eventually moved to the south side of Des Moines. He graduated from Lincoln High, and joined the Navy when he turned 18. In addition to the Navy, Mr. Croft was also in the Air Force and the Iowa Air National Guard where he retired as a Major.
Mr. Croft also served the citizens of Iowa through his long career at the Social Security Administration. Initially he traveled the State helping people receive benefits, and in later years he did Federal-State liaison work, and helped manage all the Social Security field offices in Iowa. Among his awards was a rarely given Commissioner Citation in 1974, which is the agency's highest honor award.
Mr. Croft was happily married to his childhood sweetheart Bobbe (Darnes) for almost 50 years until her death in 1997. They raised their three children in Des Moines where they had a wide circle of family and friends. Mr. Croft was a long-time member of the Park Avenue Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder.
During their high school reunion, Mr. Croft reaquainted with a former classmate, Martha ("Marty") Mcloughlin, who had also lost her spouse. They married in 2002 and had a happy "second act" life together traveling, and splitting their time between homes in Pekin, Illinois, and the Fort Myers area. They eventually lived full-time in Fort Myers at the Shell Point retirement community.
Along with his wife Martha, Mr. Croft is survived by his children Karen Clayton, Jon Croft (Debra), and Kelly Croft (Mary); Martha's children David Mcloughlin (Karen), Steve McLoughlin (Sue), and Marjorie Locker; grandchildren Jeff Clayton, Jenna Knox (Izaah), and Jordan Croft; 4 great grandchildren; and his brother Robert Croft (Linda).
The family requests that any memorial gifts be directed in Mr. Croft's name to the St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 South 6th Street, in Pekin, Illinois (61554).
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019