Georgia Kline
Georgia Kline

Indianola - Georgia May Kline, 80 of Indianola passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo, with burial at Belmont Cemetery. Georgia's family received family and friends an hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to Georgia's family and will be designated later to reflect and honor Georgia's life

Georgia May Kline was born on September 3, 1940 to James "Frank" and Adeline Gustafson Galbert in Willow Springs, Illinois. She was the only girl out of four children. She went to elementary school in Illinois until the family moved to Iowa in 1950 when she attended Milo Community Schools.

Georgia met Henry Nutting and they married December 7, 1956 in Missouri. They later divorced after they were blessed with four boys: James, Richard, Robert, and David. Georgia and her family were later blessed with a daughter, Christina.

She worked several different jobs throughout her life, early in life sewing golf bags in Des Moines, also owned and operated Scarpino's Pizza. She loved working as a home health care aid, and even though not professionally carried that love of caring for others throughout her life. She found a love for sewing so she operated an upholstery business out of her home for many years.

Georgia is known for her caring and giving nature, she was very loving to everyone. She would help anyone and often would give above her ability to do so. She was selfless in her giving. She enjoyed sewing, especially making quilts. She loved spending time with her family, holidays were always a favorite time for Georgia. She loved to cook big meals and no better time than when the family is all together.

She will be deeply missed by her children: James (Lorena) Nutting, Richard Nutting, Robert (Cynthia) Nutting, David (Jennifer) Nutting, and Christina Johnston; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Georgia is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Leon, John, and Frank; a granddaughter Jennifer.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
201 Walnut Street
Milo, IA 50166
(641) 942-6228
