|
|
Georgia May Ochoa
Altoona - Georgia was born on January 15, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa to Samuel E. and Virginia E. [Vernon] Dings. She lived in Ft. Worth, Texas for the first four years and then her family moved back to Iowa. She grew up in the Johnston area and attended Johnston High School.
She married Robert E. Tully and they had four children. She was with Robert V. Tully for two years and they had one son. In 1975, she became an L.P.N. and returned to school in 1980 to become an R.N. Georgia worked at Broadlawns Medical Center for 28 years and retired in 2003. She loved being a nurse and made many friends. She always said she wanted to be the CEO, but didn't have the energy to go back to school after raising five kids mostly by herself.
In 1980, she married Elias "Leo" Ochoa and that marriage lasted for three years but her love for Leo lasted for the rest of her life. Georgia accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and was a member of Berean Assembly of God church, then Mitchellville Assembly of God. Later, she found a church home at Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship. She loved her God and the friendship of many people in her church. She looked forward to being with Jesus in heaven.
Georgia was preceded in death by her mother and father, her first husband Robert E. Tully and by Robert V. Tully. Left to remember her are her brother, Samuel (Bobbi) Dings; her daughters, Virginia Anne (Larry) Alexander, Cassandra (Todd) Lahmann, Susan (Steve) Kellis; sons, Robert E. (Julie) Tully Jr., James (Aldi) Permana; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and "adopted" children, Mike Walker, Roxanna Huck, and Jeremiah Cooper.
Georgia passed away on August 7th at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Services celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at 10am at Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 3565 NE 56th St, in Altoona, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, August 12 also at the church. The services will be followed by a graveside service at Rising Sun Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethany New Life Christian Fellowship Church, in loving memory of Georgia.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019