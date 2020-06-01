Ger A. Edwards
Urbana - Ger A. Edwards, 62, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 exploring the river he loved. Ger was born in Spencer May 20, 1958 to Gerald and Gloria (Pullen) Edwards. Ger graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Des Moines. He began his college education in Yankton, SD and went on to earn Bachelor of Arts degrees in English as well as Radio and TV at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. There he connected with his soulmate, Tara Johannsen. They were married at Palisades Kepler State Park on May 19, 1990.
Ger was a life-long learner and after finishing his 25-year career in local TV news, his interests turned to reading and researching the wonders of the world and outer space. Photography continued to be his passion, as it had been from an early age, and he documented the great outdoors with his outstanding photography. Ger was also passionate about the care of his aging mother so he, along with Tara, lovingly cared for her in their home for five years until her passing in 2018.
Tragically the river took our extraordinary husband, brother, uncle and friend. Ger's brilliant humor and compassionate conversation brought laughter and smiles to everyone who was fortunate to know him. Ger's friends say he was kind, funny, opinionated, wild, crazy, loving and lovable. He never met a stranger. Ger was known for his laid-back demeanor as an award-winning photojournalist. He shot video that was recognized with a George Foster Peabody Award in 1994.
He is survived by his wife Tara Johannsen and her mother, Sonia Johannsen, brother Terry (Janet) Edwards of Waukee, sister Sherry (Vidar) Andresen of Katy, Texas, sisters-in-law Jodi (Gary) Shearer of Eddyville, Barb (Dave) Williams of Boise, Idaho, Diane (Ed) Emmel of Boise, Idaho, and Susie (Mike) Butler of Grimes. He is also survived by nephews Jan-Michael (Holli) Andresen, Kristofer (Aubrey) Andresen, Nick (Courtney) Edwards, Joe (Marc) Edwards, Mike Edwards, Matt (Jamie) Butler, Eric (Ashley) Butler, Neal (Stephanie) Williams, Jesse (Nicole) Shearer and niece Olivia (Chad) Cooper, long-time friends, Dave Towne, Scott Hytone, Trace Mossman, Jim Grawe, Wade Wagner, Cary J. Hahn, Doug Skonord, Cindy Skonord, Coby Skonord, faithful dogs Spencer and Vicki, cat Chesterfield, and so many others that touched his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew Aaron Williams, faithful dogs Tasha, Buster, Audrey, Boo and Chiclet and crazy cat Kizzy.
Ger loved his pets dearly and was very proud of the forest he had created from nothing on his property. Please send memorials to the Humane Society, plant a tree in his name or just do a deed to make the world a better place. He will forever be loved and missed.
Due to the virus outbreak, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Urbana - Ger A. Edwards, 62, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 exploring the river he loved. Ger was born in Spencer May 20, 1958 to Gerald and Gloria (Pullen) Edwards. Ger graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Des Moines. He began his college education in Yankton, SD and went on to earn Bachelor of Arts degrees in English as well as Radio and TV at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. There he connected with his soulmate, Tara Johannsen. They were married at Palisades Kepler State Park on May 19, 1990.
Ger was a life-long learner and after finishing his 25-year career in local TV news, his interests turned to reading and researching the wonders of the world and outer space. Photography continued to be his passion, as it had been from an early age, and he documented the great outdoors with his outstanding photography. Ger was also passionate about the care of his aging mother so he, along with Tara, lovingly cared for her in their home for five years until her passing in 2018.
Tragically the river took our extraordinary husband, brother, uncle and friend. Ger's brilliant humor and compassionate conversation brought laughter and smiles to everyone who was fortunate to know him. Ger's friends say he was kind, funny, opinionated, wild, crazy, loving and lovable. He never met a stranger. Ger was known for his laid-back demeanor as an award-winning photojournalist. He shot video that was recognized with a George Foster Peabody Award in 1994.
He is survived by his wife Tara Johannsen and her mother, Sonia Johannsen, brother Terry (Janet) Edwards of Waukee, sister Sherry (Vidar) Andresen of Katy, Texas, sisters-in-law Jodi (Gary) Shearer of Eddyville, Barb (Dave) Williams of Boise, Idaho, Diane (Ed) Emmel of Boise, Idaho, and Susie (Mike) Butler of Grimes. He is also survived by nephews Jan-Michael (Holli) Andresen, Kristofer (Aubrey) Andresen, Nick (Courtney) Edwards, Joe (Marc) Edwards, Mike Edwards, Matt (Jamie) Butler, Eric (Ashley) Butler, Neal (Stephanie) Williams, Jesse (Nicole) Shearer and niece Olivia (Chad) Cooper, long-time friends, Dave Towne, Scott Hytone, Trace Mossman, Jim Grawe, Wade Wagner, Cary J. Hahn, Doug Skonord, Cindy Skonord, Coby Skonord, faithful dogs Spencer and Vicki, cat Chesterfield, and so many others that touched his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew Aaron Williams, faithful dogs Tasha, Buster, Audrey, Boo and Chiclet and crazy cat Kizzy.
Ger loved his pets dearly and was very proud of the forest he had created from nothing on his property. Please send memorials to the Humane Society, plant a tree in his name or just do a deed to make the world a better place. He will forever be loved and missed.
Due to the virus outbreak, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.