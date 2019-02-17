|
Gerald "Jetter" Ballard
Ankeny - On Thursday, February 14, Heaven welcomed an avid fisherman, Gerald R. "Jetter" Ballard. Jetter was born on July 23, 1921, in Scranton, Iowa to Frank Lee and Erma (Thomas) Ballard. He was a lifelong Ankeny resident and a graduate of Ankeny High School. He married Marie Howard on April, 4, 1942. Gerald was a WWII Veteran, serving in the Coast Guard and then retiring from the Naval Reserve. Upon returning from active duty, he entered into business with his father and brothers, and remained in that business until his retirement.
Jetter was recognized as an active member of the Ankeny Community by the Kiwanis International for his outstanding contribution to agriculture and community affairs, by The Boy Scouts of America with the Silver Beaver Award, by the American Legion as Legionnaire of the year and was inducted into the Ankeny Alumni Association Hall of Honor, along with two of his brothers. He was a member of Ankeny United Church of Christ and the American Legion Post #42. In his spare time he enjoyed his summers fishing at Lake Washburn and playing cards, and providing friends and family with homemade cinnamon rolls and black walnuts.
Gerald was preceded in death by his sons, Tom and Jon Ballard, parents, Frank and Erma Ballard, brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane (Stoney) and Betty Ballard, Carole Ballard, Orville (Bub) Ballard, June and Wilburn Evans, nephews, Larry and Kirk Ballard.
He is survived by his wife, Marie, daughter, Karen (Lyle) Avey, daughter-in-law, Susan (Tom) Ballard, grandsons, Mark (Lois) Avey and Mike Avey, great-granddaughter, Kayla (Thomas) Murphy, great-great granddaughter, Maddi, brother, Cecil (Tike) Ballard, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Ballard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First St., Ankeny, IA) on Monday, February 18, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am at the Ankeny United Church of Christ (602 SE Delaware Ave., Ankeny, IA).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Jetter's honor to the Ankeny United Church of Christ, The Boy Scouts of America Troop #88, The American Legion Post #42, or a .
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019