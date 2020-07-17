Gerald Eden
Ankeny - Gerald Eden 79 passed away July 16, 2020 in Ankeny, IA. Loving husband to Karen Eden and father to Debbie (Joe) Iliff and Penny (Donny) Hines. He had 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Brian, Jordan, Whitney, and Jade and 6 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Nora); sister in law Sharon Hoskins and many nieces, nephews. Gerald retired from Firestone and was an antique restorer for 24 years. His hobbies and joy were family, working, artistry with wood carpentry, and metal art. There will be no services or visitation.
