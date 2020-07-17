1/1
Gerald Eden
1941 - 2020
Ankeny - Gerald Eden 79 passed away July 16, 2020 in Ankeny, IA. Loving husband to Karen Eden and father to Debbie (Joe) Iliff and Penny (Donny) Hines. He had 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Brian, Jordan, Whitney, and Jade and 6 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Nora); sister in law Sharon Hoskins and many nieces, nephews. Gerald retired from Firestone and was an antique restorer for 24 years. His hobbies and joy were family, working, artistry with wood carpentry, and metal art. There will be no services or visitation.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
