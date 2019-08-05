Services
Egelhof Siegert Casper Funeral Home
2659 John F Kennedy Road
Dubuque, IA 52002
563-556-0776
Gerald F. Burds Obituary
Gerald F. Burds

Dubuque - Gerald F. "Jerry" Burds, 73, of Dubuque, died Saturday, August 3, at Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade, following a courageous battle with leukemia.

Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Dubuque. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Centralia. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where there will be a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m.

Surviving are his two sons, Dr. Stephen (Colin) Burds, of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kevin Burds, of Sandpoint, Idaho; and four grandchildren, Annika, Maya, Calleigh, and Nicholas Burds, all of Ankeny.

A Gerald Burds Memorial Fund has been established.

Online condolences may be left at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 5, 2019
