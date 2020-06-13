Gerald Gathercole
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Gathercole

Des Moines - Gerald Lee Gathercole passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Taylor House after battling cancer.

Jerry was born April 6th, 1944 in Des Moines to John and Louise Gathercole (Rees). After graduation from Des Moines Technical High School, Jerry joined the United States Navy where he proudly served as a Corpsman assigned to the Marines in Vietnam and Guam. After being honorably discharged upon completion of his enlistment, Jerry joined the apprenticeship program of the Sheet Metal Workers International Union, Local 45, in Des Moines where he went on to become a skilled journeyman and a mentor to apprentices that came after. It became an inside joke and a rite of passage for a young apprentice to share a hot beer with Jerry after work. He was a proud member until his death. He was also a proud member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS and the American Legion.

Among Jerry's interests, in addition to spending time with his grandchildren, were fishing, woodworking and being a die-hard Cubs fan and attending Iowa Cubs games.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Johnny. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 50 years, Sandra; children: Robert (Theresa), Danny (Jan), and Sherry Fischer (Bill); 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Paula; brothers: Pat (Claudia), Kirk (Terri), and Alan (Yosi); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines with services on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jerry's name to Taylor House, where the care and dedication of the staff were greatly appreciated by Jerry and his family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
01:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved