|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Gehring
Des Moines - Gerald David Gehring, 91, of Des Moines, IA, passed away July 15, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Hawkeye United Methodist Church in Hawkeye, IA.
Gerald, "Jerry", was born on a farm in Elgin, Iowa on July 11, 1928 to Lawrence and Edna Gehring. Jerry was the second oldest of seven children. He was an excellent athlete, including being an All State Honorable Mention in basketball his senior year of high school (1946). He earned the nickname "The Swan" for his graceful hook shot. After High School he enlisted in the Army which included being on a military championship basketball team. After the army he attended Upper Iowa University where he played football. Jerry married Marilyn McIntyre of Hawkeye, IA, November 14, 1949. Most of Jerry's professional life was in sales. He was a true people person enhanced by his sense of humor.
In retirement Jerry enjoyed puttering around his home, music, going for walks, liberal politics, a good western, a highball, extensive traveling, which included visiting family in Switzerland, attending church and closely following Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball. More than anything Jerry adored his family. He was supportive, generous, and always let us know how much we were loved through his actions AND words. They say the measure of a man is how he treats his children. The love he gave enveloped his entire family. Jerry was also extremely protective and devoted to his wife of 67 years.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother Lawrence Jr., sisters Grace and Edith. Those left to cherish his memory include a son Wes David Gehring of Muncie, IN , a daughter Suzanne (John) Wetherell of Des Moines, granddaughters Sarah (Rick) Davenport, Emily (Matt) Long and Elizabeth Wetherell, great grandchildren Michael, Lily and Roseline, Emmett and Ruby; sisters Joyce, Norma, and Janet (Tom), as well as many extended family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Hawkeye Methodist Church, Hawkeye, IA.
"Over and Out"
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019