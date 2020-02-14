|
Gerald "Jerry" Harn
West Des Moines - Gerald "Jerry" Harn, age 81, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Jerry was born March 24, 1938 in Independence, Iowa to Helen and Richard Harn. He graduated from Des Moines Tech in 1956 and joined the Marines in 1957. He settled in West Des Moines and married Carole Fugate in 1960. They welcomed 4 children and enjoyed 21 years of marriage. After becoming a widower in 1981, Jerry met and married Susan Brodersen in 1985. He retired from Armstrong Tire after 30 years and had a second career for 18 years as a Realtor.
Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, grandpa and friend. It was a tremendous joy for Grandpa Jerry to attend his grandkids' many activities! Jerry was involved in a wide variety of community organizations and was a friend to everyone he met. He was a lifetime member of Izaak Walton League and Central Iowa Gardeners of America. He was a longtime member of Elks Lodge 98, Gnemeth Masonic Lodge #577 and Huntmasters.
Jerry was also an avid sports fan. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and followed the Iowa Hawkeyes, Drake Bulldogs and Iowa Cubs. He and Susan enjoyed going to Hawkeye Bowl games and MVC Basketball tournaments. Jerry enjoyed traveling and took pride in having a beautifully manicured yard and garden. He and Susan would relax outside, enjoying the wide variety of flowers, plants and trees in their yard.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Susan; brother, James; son, Rick; daughters, Whitney (Tom), Dawn (John) and Valerie (Jeffery); grandchildren, Zach, Jack, Aubrey, Beth and Shelly; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at WDM Christian Church, 4501 Mills Civic Pkwy in West Des Moines, IA 50265 with visitation from 4-7 pm on Friday, February 21 and the funeral service on Saturday, February 22 at 10:30 am with a luncheon to follow. Interment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St, Suite 2, Clarkson, MI 48346 or to Drake University Athletic Bulldog Club, 2507 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
As Jerry would say, "Have fun if you can!"
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020