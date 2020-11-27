Gerald Kirke Jr.
Scottsdale, AZ - Gerald M. Kirke Jr. (Gary Jr.) beloved son, brother, father and uncle passed away on November 19, at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Gary Jr., 48, is the eldest son of Gerald M. Kirke Sr. and Joan Bing Kirke, who passed away in 2009.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass was held on November 23, 2020, at the Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Angels at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Scottsdale. Friends may watch the mass online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkdJK383Efs
Gary Kirke Sr. said, "Our family is deeply saddened by this unexpected and tragic loss. Words will never adequately express how much we love him and miss him. We thank our family and friends for their love and support during this time of mourning and remembrance."
Born on December 11, 1971, in Evanston, Illinois, Gary Jr. moved to Des Moines in 1973 when his father started Kirke-Van Orsdel Inc. He grew up in Des Moines, attending St. Augustin School and graduating from Dowling Catholic High School in 1990. Though raised in Iowa, Gary Jr. and his siblings have enjoyed a special bond with history and the creation of the United States as descendants of one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence through their mother, Joan Bing Kirke.
After graduating from high school, he entered the University of Iowa and earned a bachelor's degree from the college of business. He moved to Scottsdale after college where he pursued a number of business interests including commercial real estate, technology and entertainment. Gary Jr. married Andrea Lucas in 2009 and together they had three children: Jack, 11; Aspen, 10, and Kendall, 9; all of whom live in Scottsdale. Although he and Andrea divorced, Gary Jr. remained a devoted parent and took pride in bringing his children to Iowa for holidays and to Okoboji in the summers.
Gary Jr.'s friends and family remember how his laughter filled the room. He also loved to meet new people and exhibited an endearing penchant for bestowing nicknames. "You may have met him for the first time and after an hour of conversation, you would have a nickname forever," his sister, Jonna, remembered.
As well as being an investor in some of the enterprises led by his father, Gary Jr. loved horseracing. After going to his first Kentucky Derby in 2003, he caught the fever, learning all he could about the sport. He has been a 13-year partner in Donegal Racing, started by Jerry Crawford, a Des Moines lawyer and long-time friend of the family. He represented Donegal ownership in 2012 in a television interview about Dullahan, which had run third in the 2012 Kentucky Derby.
In addition to his father Gary Sr. (Sue) of West Des Moines and his children Jack, Aspen and Kendall of Scottsdale, Gary Jr. is survived by his brothers Charles (Margaux) and Timothy, both of Scottsdale; his sister Jonna Kirke Sonnenfelt (Tyson) of West Des Moines and his former wife, Andrea Derr of Chandler, Ariz. In addition, he leaves behind several uncles, aunts and cousins who share many cherished memories. Memorials may be directed to Variety—The Children's Charity of Iowa.