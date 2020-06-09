Gerald Mathes



Melcher-Dallas - Gerald W. Mathes, 86, of Melcher-Dallas, passed away June 7, 2020 at the Chariton Specialty Care. Services will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Gosport Cemetery following the service. Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing will apply. The service may be viewed on the Pierschbacher Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.



Gerald Wayne Mathes was born January 1, 1934 to Raymond and Alice (Goematt) Mathes. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1951. Gerald owned and operated the Mathes Machine Shop in Melcher-Dallas since 1974.



Gerald passed away June 7, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alice; daughter, Julie Mathes; a great granddaughter; and siblings: Wilbur Mathes, Arend Donald Mathes, and Junella Fee.



He will be greatly missed by his wife, Carol; sons: Mike (Snooky) Mathes and Tim (Kay) Mathes; six grandchildren: Chad, Lisa, Jill, Beth, Danny, and DJ; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.









