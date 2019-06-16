|
Gerald "Jerry" Michael Wollard
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Gerald Michael Wollard passed away on June 6, 2019 at Baptist Beaches Hospital in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Memorial services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Gerald will be laid to rest with military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Gerald was born December 15, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois along with his twin brother, Ronald, to Bernard and Eunice Wollard.
Jerry worked many jobs during his childhood and through high school, graduating in 1956. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in June, 1957, and was honorably discharged in May, 1960.
After serving his country, he returned to work with the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad where he spent the next 10 years in transportation management, working in six different locations.
In 1970, Jerry joined United Parcel Service and spent 23 years in Customer Service and Sales, retiring as Corporate Telecommunications Manager in 1993.
Jerry and his wife, Sandy, were married in 1971 spending 48 years together living in Iowa, Nebraska, Connecticut, Georgia and moving to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in 1996. Jerry and Sandy enjoyed golf, biking, fitness, walking on the beach, and reading, while always giving to those less fortunate.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Eunice Wollard; his brother, Ronald; his father-in-law, Raymond Pirtle; and his brother-in-law, Loren Stout.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandy; his brothers, Robert and Thomas Wollard; his mother-in-law, Louise Mallicoat-Clark; sisters-in-law, Verna, Kris, and Barbara Wollard, Maymie Stout (Forrest Reese), and Joyce (Mike) Roby; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , United Way, Salvation Army, or the American Red Cross.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019