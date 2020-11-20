1/1
Gerald Rowles
Gerald Rowles

Boone - Gerald L. Rowles, PhD of Boone, passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the age of 79.

During his working careers Jerry had opportunities to live in many different parts of the United States. He was always enamored with the mountains of Colorado, deserts and canyons of Arizona as well as the Desert Northwest and Texas Coasts. His path and passion for photography ultimately brought him back to the Midwest where he was born and raised. Jerry believed beauty can be found where we live without traveling to exotic or iconic destinations. He made this clear traveling and capturing images across Iowa. Jerry developed a great relationship with the publishers of Our Iowa Magazine where his talents and passion are displayed in the pages of their publications. Jerry will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held on Monday November 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, 8201 Hickman Rd. in Urbandale. A graveside service will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
