Gerald VanderwerfOmaha, NE - Gerald Vanderwerf, 91, died September 7, 2020, at Light House Nursing home in Omaha, NE.Gerald was born December 28, 1928 in Abbot, IA to Peter and Loretta Vanderwerf. On February 11, 1950, he married Alice M. Allen. Gerald worked various jobs throughout his life and retired at age 62 from Dico located in Des Moines, IA.Gerald will be missed by his children Dennis Vanderwerf of Des Moines, IA, Don Vanderwerf of Omaha, NE; Grand children Michael (Christina) Young of Des Moines, IA, Christina Ailes of Oronogo, MO, Scott (Trina) Vanderwerf of Hubert, NC, Matt Vanderwerf of Council Bluffs, IA, Sarah (Brodie) Kirkpatrick of Omaha, NE; 17 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great Great Grandchildren; Siblings Lawrence Vanderwerf of Cedar Falls, IA, Beverly Oelmann of Ackley, IA, Laverne Vanderwerf of Woodstock, GA; partner of the last 12 years Juinita Ohnemus.Gerald is preceded in death by his son Gerald Douglas Vanderwerf, daughter Nancy (Ronald) Young, daughter-in-law Darla (Dennis) Vanderwerf, brother Floyd Vanderwerf, and sister Lorraine Stemler.Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., Friday, September 11 with a private funeral service at Brooks Funeral Care in Clive. Gerald and Alice will be entombed together at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ackley, IA at a later date.