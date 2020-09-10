1/1
Gerald Vanderwerf
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Vanderwerf

Omaha, NE - Gerald Vanderwerf, 91, died September 7, 2020, at Light House Nursing home in Omaha, NE.

Gerald was born December 28, 1928 in Abbot, IA to Peter and Loretta Vanderwerf. On February 11, 1950, he married Alice M. Allen. Gerald worked various jobs throughout his life and retired at age 62 from Dico located in Des Moines, IA.

Gerald will be missed by his children Dennis Vanderwerf of Des Moines, IA, Don Vanderwerf of Omaha, NE; Grand children Michael (Christina) Young of Des Moines, IA, Christina Ailes of Oronogo, MO, Scott (Trina) Vanderwerf of Hubert, NC, Matt Vanderwerf of Council Bluffs, IA, Sarah (Brodie) Kirkpatrick of Omaha, NE; 17 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great Great Grandchildren; Siblings Lawrence Vanderwerf of Cedar Falls, IA, Beverly Oelmann of Ackley, IA, Laverne Vanderwerf of Woodstock, GA; partner of the last 12 years Juinita Ohnemus.

Gerald is preceded in death by his son Gerald Douglas Vanderwerf, daughter Nancy (Ronald) Young, daughter-in-law Darla (Dennis) Vanderwerf, brother Floyd Vanderwerf, and sister Lorraine Stemler.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., Friday, September 11 with a private funeral service at Brooks Funeral Care in Clive. Gerald and Alice will be entombed together at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ackley, IA at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
(515) 277-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Care - Clive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved