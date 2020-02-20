|
Gerald Weeks
Indianola - Gerald Thomas Weeks was born November 3, 1927 on the family farm to Bryan and Vena Weeks. He died January 25, 2020 at the Village in Indianola.
He was proud to be a farmer and lived his life with high integrity. He devotedly and selflessly cared for his wife Pat. He was active in his church and volunteered many work hours at Jericho Hills camp. He loved country music and singing with the Bandstand Four quartet. He also received numerous awards for pitching horseshoes.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, son Jerry Lee and grandson Jordan. He is survived by sons, BJ (Trina) and Jeff; daughters, Martha (Mark), Gwen (Kirk), daughter-in-law Nancy, one sister Lorraine Hill as well as eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all who lovingly cared for Gerald during his stay in the Willows.
Visitation will be held 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home. A private burial was held in the Liberty Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Indianola Parks and Recreation for the Horse Shoe Courts or The Good Shepherd Fund at The Village. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020