Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
1 NE 60th Ave
Des Moines, IA
Geraldee "Jerry" VanHouten


1936 - 2020
Geraldee "Jerry" VanHouten Obituary
Geraldee "Jerry" Van Houten

Altoona - Geraldee "Jerry" Van Houten, 83, was born in Columbus, North Dakota on December 21, 1936, to Harold and Maye Fenster. She passed away on February 13, 2020.

Jerry is survived by her children; Debbie (Steve) Carter, Don (Lisa) Van Houten and Bobbie Jean Pruismann; grandchildren, Shannon Pruismann, Mike Carter, Joleen, Nick, Kris, Nitasha, Josi and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; son in law, Jeff Pruismann; sister, Bobbie Bredahl and brother, John Fenster.

Celebration of life graveside will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
