Geraldee "Jerry" Van Houten
Altoona - Geraldee "Jerry" Van Houten, 83, was born in Columbus, North Dakota on December 21, 1936, to Harold and Maye Fenster. She passed away on February 13, 2020.
Jerry is survived by her children; Debbie (Steve) Carter, Don (Lisa) Van Houten and Bobbie Jean Pruismann; grandchildren, Shannon Pruismann, Mike Carter, Joleen, Nick, Kris, Nitasha, Josi and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; son in law, Jeff Pruismann; sister, Bobbie Bredahl and brother, John Fenster.
Celebration of life graveside will be held 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to her family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020