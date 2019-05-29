|
Geraldine "Gerry" Allen
Chariton - Geraldine (Gerry) Joan Mauk, youngest daughter of Todd and Nellie (Walker) Mauk was born at the family farm on July 28, 1934 and passed away at the Oskaloosa Serenity House with a brief battle of cancer on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Gerry attended grade school at Spring Hill, a country school. She attended High School at Lucas, where she graduated in 1952. Following graduation, she went to comptometer school in Des Moines and then spent three years working at Sears in the auditing department.
Gerry was united in marriage, September 18, 1955 to Roger Taylor Allen of Chariton where they spent their married life. To this union, two sons were born, Roger Craig and Curtis Todd.
She worked at Hy-Vee for 39 years, most of the time as an administrative assistant, retiring in November of 1996. Roger and Gerry belonged to the Circle Round square dance club and Red Haw Campers for years. Gerry held the office of Secretary, Treasurer of the campers club for several years. She loved her flowers and a garden, which she shared with others. She also spent many hours crocheting, embroidery, cooking and baking treats for Christmas trays.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Roger in 1998; her son, Craig in 1963; infant grandson, Taylor Ray Allen in 2000; her sisters, Florence Harris and husband Jack, Dorothy Skinner and husband Wendell; her brothers, Jim Mauk and wife Wilma and a very special friend, Stan Wyant; her nephews, Bill Mauk and wife Rachel, Gene Harbison, and Marvin Skinner.
Surviving Gerry are her son Curtis and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Kelsy (Connery) Lowther, Kylie ( Nick) Batterson, Brooke Allen and Devin Allen ; great grandchildren, Cooper, Emmett, and Lanie Batterson and Deacon Lowther; many nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; Godson, Doug (Zoe) Geist of Imperial Missouri; and a host of friends.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Fielding Funeral Home located in Chariton, Iowa with Pastor Linda O'Connell officiating. Visitation will take place from 6-8:00 p.m. with family present, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Chariton Cemetery following services. Memorials may be directed to the C.V.F.D. or the Oskaloosa Serenity House. On-line condolences may be left at www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019