Geraldine Ethell Obituary
Graveside services for Geraldine I. Ethell, 82, of Milo, who passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., prior to graveside services, at Overton Funeral Home, Indianola. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Verla and Hazel Martin of Lovilla, sister, Gwen Sims (Bob) of Russell, sister, Arlene Wilson (John) of Lovilla, and son in Law, Jerald Carlson of Indianola.

Geraldine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry E. Ethell of Milo; daughter, Holly Carlson of Indianola and son, Larry I. Ethell (Kelly) of Altoona; two granddaughters, Miranda Ethell of Altoona and Rachel Ethell of Ames; and many extended relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made, in Geraldine's name, to Kiya Koda Humane Society, Indianola or . To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
