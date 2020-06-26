Geraldine Humpal
Waukee - Geraldine A. Humpal, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, Iowa.
She was born on January 2, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, daughter of Donald H. and Doris E. (Giebrich) Kast.
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 and continued her education at Drake University.
Geraldine married Merlin J. Humpal on April 8, 1949 in Des Moines, where they made their
home and raised their children. They later retired to Seaside, OR. In 2018 they returned to Waukee to be
closer to family. They celebrated their 71st anniversary this Spring!
Geraldine is survived by her husband Merlin, six children, Alice Doolittle, Teresa Revell, James (Candi) Humpal, Tim (Kim) Humpal, Beth (Larry) Doolittle and Erin (Nick) Doolittle, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a sister Evelyn Christensen of Racine, WI.
Westover Funeral Home (www.ilescares.com) in Des Moines, IA is in charge of arrangements
Waukee - Geraldine A. Humpal, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, Iowa.
She was born on January 2, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, daughter of Donald H. and Doris E. (Giebrich) Kast.
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 and continued her education at Drake University.
Geraldine married Merlin J. Humpal on April 8, 1949 in Des Moines, where they made their
home and raised their children. They later retired to Seaside, OR. In 2018 they returned to Waukee to be
closer to family. They celebrated their 71st anniversary this Spring!
Geraldine is survived by her husband Merlin, six children, Alice Doolittle, Teresa Revell, James (Candi) Humpal, Tim (Kim) Humpal, Beth (Larry) Doolittle and Erin (Nick) Doolittle, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a sister Evelyn Christensen of Racine, WI.
Westover Funeral Home (www.ilescares.com) in Des Moines, IA is in charge of arrangements
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.