Geraldine Humpal
1930 - 2020
Geraldine Humpal

Waukee - Geraldine A. Humpal, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, Iowa.

She was born on January 2, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, daughter of Donald H. and Doris E. (Giebrich) Kast.

She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 and continued her education at Drake University.

Geraldine married Merlin J. Humpal on April 8, 1949 in Des Moines, where they made their

home and raised their children. They later retired to Seaside, OR. In 2018 they returned to Waukee to be

closer to family. They celebrated their 71st anniversary this Spring!

Geraldine is survived by her husband Merlin, six children, Alice Doolittle, Teresa Revell, James (Candi) Humpal, Tim (Kim) Humpal, Beth (Larry) Doolittle and Erin (Nick) Doolittle, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a sister Evelyn Christensen of Racine, WI.

Westover Funeral Home (www.ilescares.com) in Des Moines, IA is in charge of arrangements






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
