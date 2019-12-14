Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Geraldine J. Monk

Geraldine J. Monk
Geraldine J. Monk

Altoona - Geraldine "Jerry" Monk of Altoona passed away in her home on December 12th after being lovingly cared for by her family.

She is survived by her son, Randy Monk of Ankeny, and daughter, Dee (Alan) Westphal of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren: Nickalena Monk Bedwell, Alexandria Monk, Abigail Monk, Madelyn Monk, Michael Westphal, Melissa Westphal Doporcyk, Katie Westphal Rashid, Brian Schaffer and Kelly Schaffer, along with great granddaughter, Kelsey Copic Weiss, and many more great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Jerry was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ellis Monk; son, Tom Monk, daughter-in-law, Tracy Vannatta Monk, and daughter, Terry Monk Barr.

Jerry loved to paint, garden, and play card games with her children and grandchildren. She was fiery and quick-witted, never hesitant to share her opinions. She was fiercely loyal to her family and loved them unconditionally. Her love will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW. Burial will follow at the Altoona Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine in loving memory of Jerry.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
