Des Moines - Fun-loving Gerry King, born January 29, 1929, peacefully left this world on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Des Moines, where the family will receive friends from 10 - 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Gerry is survived by brother Bill (Sandi) Henry, sisters-in-law, Barb and Liz, special friend Don Crabbs, countless nieces and nephews, family members and friends.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Floyd E. and Ellen (Bradley) Henry, brothers Dick (Carla), Dr. Don, and Dr. Floyd, and husband Bearl King.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Urbandale Food Pantry or . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.Com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
