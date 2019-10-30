Services
Norwalk - Our beloved mother Geraldine (Jerrie) Kleymann, 86, passed lovingly into the open arms of Jesus and her husband John on October 29, 2019 in Urbandale, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, IA, where family will meet with family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Churchville, IA.

Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Marybelle Hakes; husband, John; sisters, Peg Tisdale, Jean Tiernan; and brother, Dick Hakes.

Survivors include her brother, Jack Hakes; children, Connie Lull (Tom), Cathi Spick (Joe), Carmen Hulbert (Roger), John Kleymann, Jannette Ostrander, Jeff Kleymann (Jackie), and Cynthia Kleymann; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to Norwalk High School Music Department or to family for memorial of choice. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
