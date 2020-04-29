|
Geraldine "Gerry" Mayer
Indianola - Viola Geraldine (Gerry) Mayer, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 90. Funeral services for Geraldine will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 1. Attendance at the service will be limited to Gerry's children and their spouses but will be both live streamed and recorded available at Peterson's Funeral Services in Indianola. Burial will follow funeral services at the Norwalk Cemetery.
Geraldine was born October 14, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Carl and Thelma (Stephens) Jack. Family, Church, and a few close friends were the most important things in Gerry's life. She dearly loved her husband of 51 years, Ed, who when he ?rst saw her in high school told his friend he was going to marry that girl! She was a mother of four, grandmother of ten and great grandmother of 16. Each and every one was dear to her and she devoted time to praying for them all. She was an active member of Crestwood Baptist Church since 1974 when she and Ed moved from St. Louis, Missouri. She was a quiet little lady of great kindness and noted by her pastor to always warmly welcome visitors no matter the age difference. She will be remembered for her encouragements, genuine sweetness, and how quickly she made new acquaintances into friends.
Geraldine is survived by her four children and their spouses: daughter Susan and husband Rich Wright, son Stephen and wife Susie Mayer, son Kevin and wife Pat Mayer, and daughter Karen and husband Gary Leopold. Grandchildren: Chris and wife Julie Ragusky, Vince Ragusky, Drew and wife Becky Wright, Jim and wife Jen Wright, Holly and husband Tarrell Keuning, Bethany and husband Jason Maen, Valerie and husband Mike Stubbs, Kari and husband Curt Goettsch, Eric Leopold, and Valerie and husband Mike Stubbs, Kari and husband Curt Goettsch, Eric Leopold, and Danielle Leopold. She was great grandmother to 16.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Ed Mayer, mother and father Thelma and Carl Jack, brothers Carold and Harold Jack, and sister Carlene Montgomery. Memorial gifts for Gerry may be directed to Crestwood Baptist Church in Des Moines. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020