Geraldine Nelson
West Des Moines - Geraldine "Geri" Nelson, 96 years old, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Arbor Springs Care Facility in West Des Moines, Iowa. Private Services will be held for the family on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home with a burial following at Resthaven Cemetery.
Geri was born on January 9, 1924 in Milwaukee and grew up in Seymour, Wisconsin. She graduated with a Chemistry and Zoology Degree from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois in 1946. In December of 1947 she married her husband Lowell and together they raised 5 children.
Those left behind to remember Geri include her children, Mike (Leslie) Nelson, Terry Smothers, Steve Nelson, Deb (Jeff) Klein, and John (Anne) Nelson; her grandchildren, Scott Nelson, Geoff (Tara) Nelson, Andy Smothers, Troy Smothers, Michelle (Dave) Omar, Jessica (Mark) Janssen,Kristin (Nate) Soriano, Joe (Leanna) Klein, Kevin (Sara) Klein, and Katie (Jake) Evenson; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; son-in-law, Dean Smothers; and half brothers, Robert and Hank Blankenburg.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to the staff at Arbor Springs for the loving care they provided Geri.
Memorial contributions can be designated to the .
